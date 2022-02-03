United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

UPS stock opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

