United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) versus BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Financial Comparison

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 24.56% 8.54% 0.82% BOK Financial 32.34% 11.58% 1.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $100.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Security Bancshares pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and BOK Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.12 million 3.41 $10.10 million $0.59 13.98 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.90 $618.12 million $8.95 11.65

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats United Security Bancshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network, and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

