Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.03. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

OLED stock traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. 13,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,864. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.63. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

