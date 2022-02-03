UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett Sells 8,195 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

URGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

