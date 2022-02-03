US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First American Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First American Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

NYSE FAF opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

