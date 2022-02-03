US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.