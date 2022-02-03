US Bancorp DE Has $480,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.