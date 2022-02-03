US Bancorp DE Has $491,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

