US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,570,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.