US Bancorp DE Sells 500 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

