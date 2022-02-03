US Foods Holding Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for US Foods in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

