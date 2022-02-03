USDX (USDX) Tops One Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011427 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

