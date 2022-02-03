UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,260,256.37 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

UserTesting stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,421. UserTesting Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80.

USER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.