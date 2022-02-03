UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Laura Lawson Sells 6,035 Shares

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 6,811,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

