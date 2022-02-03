V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC opened at $65.34 on Monday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

