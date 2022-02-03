V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE VFC opened at $65.34 on Monday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

