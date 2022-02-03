VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 387.71 ($5.21), with a volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.81).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGY. upped their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 345 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 345 ($4.64) to GBX 380 ($5.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market cap of £230.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

In other news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.16), for a total transaction of £151,438.08 ($203,600.54).

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.