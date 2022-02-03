Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of VCSA opened at $5.91 on Monday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

