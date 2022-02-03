Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 2,051,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,742,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

