Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Boosted by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

VLO opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

