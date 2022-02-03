Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $88,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valvoline by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

