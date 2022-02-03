VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $167.67 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $153.39 and a 52 week high of $222.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

