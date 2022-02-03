Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 628.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $128.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.