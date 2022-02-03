Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

