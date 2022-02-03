Veil (VEIL) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Veil has a total market cap of $888,877.68 and approximately $518.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,465.87 or 0.99987439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00252492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00165635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00327484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

