Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Veracyte by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Veracyte by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

