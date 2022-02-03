Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $359.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.