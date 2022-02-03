Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $301-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.13 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VIAV stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 3,657,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

