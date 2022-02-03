Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up to $94.33

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.33, but opened at $97.46. Vicor shares last traded at $94.04, with a volume of 484 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Vicor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $206,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock worth $12,839,492. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.