Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up to $94.33

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.33, but opened at $97.46. Vicor shares last traded at $94.04, with a volume of 484 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
