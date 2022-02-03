Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,074.22

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.22 ($14.44) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($12.57). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 984 ($13.23), with a volume of 386,969 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCP. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($17.21) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,074.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 328.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

