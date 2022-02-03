VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.28. Approximately 1,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

