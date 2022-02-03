Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $5,536,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 256.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 329,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,675,000 after buying an additional 236,893 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

