Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 387.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $6,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

