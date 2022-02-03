Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,233 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 297,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.