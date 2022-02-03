Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $618,000 Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

