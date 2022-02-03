Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $533,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

