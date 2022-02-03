Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

