Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.