Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells $530,000.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 481,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,752. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.94 million, a P/E ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 625,410 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,234,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

