Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.