Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down to $27.04

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $26.20. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 1,182 shares changing hands.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

