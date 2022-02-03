Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRC opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

