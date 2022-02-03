Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,371.30 ($18.44).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.19) to GBX 1,260 ($16.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($16.23) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VTY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,051.50 ($14.14). 239,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.97. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 831.43 ($11.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.16). The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

