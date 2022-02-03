Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Up 45.4% in January

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Kirban acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.