Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Up 45.4% in January

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.
About Vita Coco
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
