Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 157 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 132.32 ($1.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £35.95 billion and a PE ratio of -264.64. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

