Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.29) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 132.12 ($1.78) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.19. The company has a market capitalization of £35.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.