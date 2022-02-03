Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.29) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 132.12 ($1.78) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.19. The company has a market capitalization of £35.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.