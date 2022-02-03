Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.92

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 7606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $4,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

