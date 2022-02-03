Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

