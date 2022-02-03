Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 317.25% from the stock’s current price.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

VRM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 210,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,612. The company has a market cap of $984.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 52.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

