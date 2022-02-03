VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 131,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VSE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

